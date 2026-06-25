Thap Lan National Park warns against illegal land sales and transfers

THURSDAY, JUNE 25, 2026
Thap Lan National Park warns against illegal land sales and transfers

The announcement bars land deals and changes of occupiers in the park, warning that buyers and sellers may face legal proceedings.

  • Thap Lan National Park has officially prohibited the sale, purchase, or transfer of any land within its boundaries, citing the National Parks Act 2019.
  • The warning is a direct response to attempts by business groups and individuals to illegally acquire land used by residents.
  • Authorities will take strict legal action against both buyers and sellers involved in prohibited land transactions.
  • Violators face severe penalties, including imprisonment for 4 to 20 years and fines ranging from THB 400,000 to THB 2 million.

Thap Lan National Park warns against illegal land sales and transfers

The case concerns a long-running dispute over overlapping land in Thap Lan National Park.

There have been frequent reports that business groups or certain individuals have tried to buy up, assume rights to, or transfer land used by residents for their livelihoods.

Thap Lan National Park has issued an announcement prohibiting the purchase, sale or change of occupiers making use of land in the national park area, exercising authority under Section 20 of the National Parks Act 2019.

Thap Lan National Park warns against illegal land sales and transfers

  • The purchase, sale, exchange, transfer of rights or change of occupier is strictly prohibited, because the land is within a national park.
  • People should not be misled by propaganda or claims of rights over such land.
  • If any act violating this announcement is found, or if an unlawful change of occupier is detected, competent officials will strictly enforce the law under the National Parks Act 2019, both through criminal proceedings and administrative measures, including legal action against buyers and sellers under the relevant offences.

Thap Lan National Park warns against illegal land sales and transfers

A closer look at the law, Section 20 of the National Parks Act 2019: the provision clearly states that any person in a national park must comply with the orders of competent officials.

Violations involving the purchase or sale of, or holding or occupying, national park land are punishable by imprisonment for four to 20 years, or a fine of THB400,000 to THB2 million, or both.

If the act covers more than 4 hectares, the penalty will be increased.

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