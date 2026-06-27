Pattaya voters warned of five offences before Sunday poll

Pattaya voters have been warned to observe strict election rules on Sunday, as the city prepares to elect its mayor and members of the Pattaya City Council on the same day as Bangkok’s governor and council elections.
The vote will take place on June 28 from 8am to 5pm, with voters casting ballots for the Pattaya mayor and Pattaya City Council members at their assigned polling stations. The Election Commission’s public guide says the city council consists of 24 elected members, with six councillors elected in each of Pattaya’s four constituencies.
The Royal Thai Police has urged the public, candidates, shops and entertainment venues to comply with election law, warning that some offences carry prison terms, large fines and the possible revocation of voting rights.
Five election offences to avoid
The Election Commission’s own public guide also lists several prohibited acts during local elections, including campaigning from 6pm on the day before the election until the end of election day, photographing a marked ballot, selling or providing alcohol during the restricted period, receiving benefits in exchange for voting, and taking ballot papers out of the polling station.
Check voting rights and constituency details
Eligible voters can check their names and polling-station information online through the Department of Provincial Administration’s local-election eligibility system.
Pattaya’s four council constituencies cover the following areas:
Authorities have asked voters and business operators to follow the rules closely to help keep the election orderly and transparent.
Anyone who sees possible election offences, including vote-buying, illegal alcohol sales during the restricted period or disturbances at polling areas, can report them to police through hotline 191 or the Royal Thai Police hotline 1599, both available around the clock.