Pattaya voters warned of five offences before Sunday poll

Pattaya voters have been warned to observe strict election rules on Sunday, as the city prepares to elect its mayor and members of the Pattaya City Council on the same day as Bangkok’s governor and council elections.

The vote will take place on June 28 from 8am to 5pm, with voters casting ballots for the Pattaya mayor and Pattaya City Council members at their assigned polling stations. The Election Commission’s public guide says the city council consists of 24 elected members, with six councillors elected in each of Pattaya’s four constituencies.

The Royal Thai Police has urged the public, candidates, shops and entertainment venues to comply with election law, warning that some offences carry prison terms, large fines and the possible revocation of voting rights.