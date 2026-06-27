Pattaya voters warned of five offences before Sunday poll

SATURDAY, JUNE 27, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Pattaya voters warned of five offences before Sunday poll

Pattaya election 2026: police warn voters and businesses over vote-buying, alcohol sales, ballot photos and other offences

Pattaya voters have been warned to observe strict election rules on Sunday, as the city prepares to elect its mayor and members of the Pattaya City Council on the same day as Bangkok’s governor and council elections.

The vote will take place on June 28 from 8am to 5pm, with voters casting ballots for the Pattaya mayor and Pattaya City Council members at their assigned polling stations. The Election Commission’s public guide says the city council consists of 24 elected members, with six councillors elected in each of Pattaya’s four constituencies.

The Royal Thai Police has urged the public, candidates, shops and entertainment venues to comply with election law, warning that some offences carry prison terms, large fines and the possible revocation of voting rights.

Pattaya voters warned of five offences before Sunday poll

Five election offences to avoid

  1. The first and most serious warning concerns vote-buying and vote-selling. Giving money, property or any other benefit to persuade a voter to support, reject or abstain from voting for a candidate is treated as a serious election offence. Violators face one to 10 years in prison, a fine of 20,000 to 200,000 baht, or both, as well as the revocation of voting rights for 20 years.
  2. The second offence is removing a ballot paper from a polling station. Police said taking a ballot paper outside the polling area could be considered an act linked to electoral fraud. The penalty is up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both, with voting rights revoked for 10 years.
  3. The third rule applies to businesses and the public: the sale, distribution or hosting of alcoholic drinks is banned in the election area from 6pm on June 27 until 6pm on June 28. Anyone who breaches the ban faces up to six months in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.
  4. The fourth offence is one voters often overlook: taking a photo of a marked ballot paper. Using a mobile phone or any device to photograph a ballot after it has been marked inside the booth is prohibited. The offence carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.
  5. The fifth warning is against tearing, damaging or deliberately spoiling a ballot paper. Police said voters must handle ballots carefully, as damaging a ballot can result in a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Pattaya voters warned of five offences before Sunday poll

The Election Commission’s own public guide also lists several prohibited acts during local elections, including campaigning from 6pm on the day before the election until the end of election day, photographing a marked ballot, selling or providing alcohol during the restricted period, receiving benefits in exchange for voting, and taking ballot papers out of the polling station.

Check voting rights and constituency details

Eligible voters can check their names and polling-station information online through the Department of Provincial Administration’s local-election eligibility system.

Pattaya’s four council constituencies cover the following areas:

  1. Constituency 1 covers Moo 6 to Moo 8 in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict and Moo 1 to Moo 5 in Na Kluea subdistrict.
  2. Constituency 2 covers Moo 6 in Na Kluea, parts of Moo 9 in Nong Prue, Moo 5 and Moo 6 in Nong Prue, and Moo 13 in Nong Prue.
  3. Constituency 3 covers parts of Moo 9 and Moo 10 in Nong Prue, Moo 11 in Nong Prue, and Moo 7 in Na Kluea.
  4. Constituency 4 covers parts of Moo 10 in Nong Prue, Moo 12 in Nong Prue, and Moo 4 in Huai Yai.

Authorities have asked voters and business operators to follow the rules closely to help keep the election orderly and transparent.

Anyone who sees possible election offences, including vote-buying, illegal alcohol sales during the restricted period or disturbances at polling areas, can report them to police through hotline 191 or the Royal Thai Police hotline 1599, both available around the clock.

Thansettakij

The Nation Editorial Team

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