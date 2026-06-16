Homeless people seek shelter on Pattaya Beach, raising tourism image concerns

Business operators in Pattaya are urging relevant agencies to take urgent action after homeless people were found using Pattaya Beach and nearby public spaces as shelters, raising concerns over the city’s tourism image.

At 11.30pm on June 15, 2026, reporters surveyed Pattaya Beach, Pattaya Second Road and major tourist spots in Pattaya City, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, to monitor the situation involving homeless people and those using public areas as places to stay overnight.

The survey found a large number of homeless people scattered along Pattaya Beach, resting or sleeping at various spots. Some were using public benches as beds, while others had laid out cloth or belongings to shield themselves from dew along the beachfront.

Some people were also seen sleeping shirtless in areas commonly used by tourists for relaxing, dining and socialising, drawing noticeable attention from passers-by.