More rain forecast across Thailand as southwest monsoon strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its weather forecast for Sunday (June 28, 2026).
From Sunday (June 28, 2026) to Friday (July 3, 2026), Thailand will see more rain, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain, particularly in the eastern region and the southern region’s west coast.
This is because a monsoon trough will lie across the northern region and the upper northeastern region, while the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen.
People in those areas are advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
From Monday (June 29, 2026) to Friday (July 3, 2026)
Wave conditions in the upper Andaman Sea will be rather strong, with waves 2-3 metres high and more than 3 metres during thunderstorms.
The lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will have waves about 2 metres high, rising to more than 2 metres during thunderstorms.
Seafarers in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during this period.
To ensure safety and reduce possible impacts, people are advised to plan their daily activities and travel carefully during the period.
They are also advised to follow announcements from the Thai Meteorological Department and information on the department’s website.
Northern region
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region, east coast
Southern region, west coast
Bangkok and the surrounding areas