Save the Children Patron Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to take part in ‘Play for Change’ football event in Thailand

BANGKOK, 29 June 2026 – Save the Children UK’s Patron, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, will travel to Thailand as part of a trip that will see her visit a local school in the capital, Bangkok, and engage with children participating in football-led activities.

During her visit to the Southeast Asian country next month, Her Royal Highness will meet children who are being supported through Save the Children’s programmes across Thailand including participants from Bangkok’s Khlong Toei area, home to the city’s poor urban communities, and from the border communities in Tak Province .



The event will provide an opportunity for young people from different backgrounds to connect, learn from one another, and build confidence through shared experiences and a chance to play along side professional football players.