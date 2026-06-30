Save the Children Patron Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to take part in ‘Play for Change’ football event in Thailand
BANGKOK, 29 June 2026 – Save the Children UK’s Patron, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, will travel to Thailand as part of a trip that will see her visit a local school in the capital, Bangkok, and engage with children participating in football-led activities.
During her visit to the Southeast Asian country next month, Her Royal Highness will meet children who are being supported through Save the Children’s programmes across Thailand including participants from Bangkok’s Khlong Toei area, home to the city’s poor urban communities, and from the border communities in Tak Province .
The event will provide an opportunity for young people from different backgrounds to connect, learn from one another, and build confidence through shared experiences and a chance to play along side professional football players.
The ‘Play for Change’ sporting event will be hosted by Save the Children Thailand and the British Embassy in Thailand in partnership with Liverpool FC Foundation. The event aims to promote the wellbeing of children and young people aged 13-20 through activities including a football ‘clinic’ delivered by professional coaches and a former Liverpool FC player.
Guillaume Rachou, the Executive Director of Save the Children Thailand, said:
“We are incredibly honoured to be welcoming the Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to Thailand. Over the last five decades, The Princess Royal’s work with Save the Children has given her insight into the needs of children worldwide and her support has helped to spotlight some of the world’s most pressing crises and issues affecting children.
“Save the Children has also worked in Thailand for nearly five decades, supporting children and families to ensure they have the opportunity to be safe, learn, and fulfill their potential. We are delighted to have this opportunity to showcase the talent and aspirations of children and youth from communities across Thailand. We look forward to continuing our work for the children of Thailand for many years to come.”
The Princess Royal served as President of Save the Children UK from 1970 to 2017 and has been the charity’s Patron since 2017. Save the Children was the first major charity with which she became closely associated.
In her work for the organisation, The Princess Royal has visited Save the Children projects in countries around the world including China, Botswana, Uganda, Madagascar, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.
Save the Children has worked in Thailand since 1979. Save the Children Thailand works to support children who are most impacted by discrimination and inequality through programmes on education, child protection, livelihood and child rights governance.
The Princess Royal: https://www.royal.uk/the-princess-royal