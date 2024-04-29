Suriya says Phuket tram to run by December 2031

The transport minister said the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) was now in the process of reviewing and adapting the tram line to be suitable to the current road conditions in the island province.

Suriya said the MRTA would take about six months to review and adapt the 41.7km first stage of the tram line from Phuket International Airport to the Chalong Intersection.

The review is needed as some of roads where the tram line would intersect are narrow roads with heavy traffic, Suriya said.