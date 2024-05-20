Thai solar panels exported to the US likely to face a 250% tariff wall

The moves come as President Joe Biden touts his economic policies ahead of a November election against his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. As part of the fight against climate change, Biden has sought to expand investment in the manufacturing of clean energy products, aiming to reduce the nation's reliance on Chinese-made goods.

The White House said it would soon remove a two-year-old trade exemption that has allowed imports of so-called bifacial panels to avoid duties. Those panels were a small part of the market at the time of the exemption but are now the main technology used in utility-scale solar projects.

Reuters first reported the administration's plans to do so last month.

Biden will also end a waiver on tariffs imposed on solar panels made by Chinese companies in Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam. He imposed the temporary waiver two years ago at the request of US project developers who rely on cheap imports to make their facilities cost-competitive. Since then, however, the White House said US manufacturing has expanded and those producers face competition from a surge in Chinese solar factory capacity that has depressed prices.