Thailand always values enhanced strategic partnership with Vietnam: Maris

Thailand always values its enhanced strategic partnership with Vietnam, Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said when receiving the Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung on June 4 in Bangkok.
Hung congratulated Maris Sangiampongsa on his new position and expressed his honour to be appointed as Ambassador to Thailand - an important friend and partner of Vietnam.
The diplomat affirmed that he will strive to contribute to deepening and developing the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries to new heights.
For his part, the Thai minister affirmed Thailand always values the enhanced strategic partnership with Vietnam, adding that the two countries still have much room for cooperation.
He said he would continue to pay attention to promoting the two countries’ relations.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between Viet Nam and Thailand in the coming time, including exchanging delegations at all levels and promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, cooperation between localities, and enhancing transport connections.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network