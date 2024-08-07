‘Quick-win’ tourism projects to brighten up low season

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a 433 million baht budget for two projects to stimulate tourism during the low season, which together are expected to generate at least 17 billion baht.

“These two quick-win projects under the Tourism Authority of Thailand will help accelerate tourism recovery and stimulate the domestic economy,” Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanit said.

Under the online tourism marketing project, he explained that TAT will collaborate with nine online travel agencies – Agoda, Meituan, MakeMyTrip, Traveloka, Ascend Travel, Trip.com, Tripadvisor, Klook and TAGTHAi – on offering discount tickets for purchasing tourism products and services from August to September.

“This collaboration aims to boost occupancy rate, spending and length of stay,” he said, adding that it would generate at least 2.8 million baht.

The event marketing project will be held in five provinces in September and features music, sports, art and culture. Privileges such as discounts and souvenirs will be offered to tourists during the period, he said.

These events are:

  • Chiangmai Art and Music Festival: featuring concerts and art installations across the province including Tha Phae Gate, Three Kings Monument and Nimmanhaemin Road
  • Khanom Mindfulness Territory (Nakhon Si Thammarat): focusing on renowned cultural performances, such as Manora and Khon dance
  • The River of Time (Kanchanaburi): showcasing old markets along with cultural and music performances
  • Isaan charming (Khon Kaen): featuring cultural performances by Mor Lam musicians
  • Chonburi International Music Festival in the Rain: concerts and a feast of premium seafood on Pattaya beach.

“These events are expected to generate at least 750 million baht in tourism revenue,” Sermsak added.

 

