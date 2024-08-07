‘Quick-win’ tourism projects to brighten up low season

“These two quick-win projects under the Tourism Authority of Thailand will help accelerate tourism recovery and stimulate the domestic economy,” Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanit said.
Under the online tourism marketing project, he explained that TAT will collaborate with nine online travel agencies – Agoda, Meituan, MakeMyTrip, Traveloka, Ascend Travel, Trip.com, Tripadvisor, Klook and TAGTHAi – on offering discount tickets for purchasing tourism products and services from August to September.
“This collaboration aims to boost occupancy rate, spending and length of stay,” he said, adding that it would generate at least 2.8 million baht.
The event marketing project will be held in five provinces in September and features music, sports, art and culture. Privileges such as discounts and souvenirs will be offered to tourists during the period, he said.
These events are:
“These events are expected to generate at least 750 million baht in tourism revenue,” Sermsak added.