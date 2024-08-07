‘Quick-win’ tourism projects to brighten up low season

Under the online tourism marketing project, he explained that TAT will collaborate with nine online travel agencies – Agoda, Meituan, MakeMyTrip, Traveloka, Ascend Travel, Trip.com, Tripadvisor, Klook and TAGTHAi – on offering discount tickets for purchasing tourism products and services from August to September.

“This collaboration aims to boost occupancy rate, spending and length of stay,” he said, adding that it would generate at least 2.8 million baht.