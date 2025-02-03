Transport Ministry will not continue free bus and train scheme

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Monday that his ministry would not extend the free bus and train services introduced to combat PM2.5 pollution in Bangkok.

Suriya stated that the Transport Ministry would seek 190.41 million baht from the government’s central emergency fund to compensate bus and electric train operators in Bangkok and surrounding provinces for providing free rides from 25 to 31 January.

The ministry would submit the budget request during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he added.