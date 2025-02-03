Transport Ministry will not continue free bus and train scheme

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Monday that his ministry would not extend the free bus and train services introduced to combat PM2.5 pollution in Bangkok.
Suriya stated that the Transport Ministry would seek 190.41 million baht from the government’s central emergency fund to compensate bus and electric train operators in Bangkok and surrounding provinces for providing free rides from 25 to 31 January.
The ministry would submit the budget request during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he added.
Suriya said the Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTSC), the operator of the BTS Skytrain, would receive compensation of 133.04 million baht, although the company had reportedly planned to request a higher amount.
“The BTSC may ask for a higher amount, but we won’t concede,” Suriya said.
He noted that the seven-day free bus and train scheme had been a success, as the number of passengers surged to unprecedented levels, while the number of vehicles on Bangkok’s roads decreased by over 350,000 per day.
Suriya added that the initiative demonstrated public support for the government's plan to introduce a flat fare of 20 baht for all electric trains in Bangkok, which is set to be implemented by September this year.