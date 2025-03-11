Paetongtarn: All age groups to receive 10,000 baht in later phases

In the first phase, in September last year, the government provided cash handouts to 14.5 million recipients, primarily state welfare cardholders and people with disabilities.

In the second phase, in late January, an additional 3 million elderly citizens aged 60 and above received payments.

Some taxpayers voiced their dissatisfaction online, claiming they had been excluded at every stage—too wealthy for the first phase, too young for the second, and now too old for the third.

Digital Wallet Rollout Starts with Younger Recipients

Paetongtarn explained that the government chose to distribute the third phase through a digital wallet for the first time and wanted to test the technology with younger, more tech-savvy individuals aged 16 to 20 before expanding it to other groups.