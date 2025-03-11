Paetongtarn: All age groups to receive 10,000 baht in later phases

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has assured that people aged 21 to 59 will receive their 10,000-baht economic stimulus handout in later phases of the scheme.
Speaking at a press conference at Government House following the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn appeared to address concerns from working-age citizens over 20 who feared they had been overlooked.
Many working citizens expressed frustration on social media after the government announced that the third phase of the 10,000-baht stimulus package—set to be the first distributed via a digital wallet—would initially be limited to those aged 16 to 20.
In the first phase, in September last year, the government provided cash handouts to 14.5 million recipients, primarily state welfare cardholders and people with disabilities.
In the second phase, in late January, an additional 3 million elderly citizens aged 60 and above received payments.
Some taxpayers voiced their dissatisfaction online, claiming they had been excluded at every stage—too wealthy for the first phase, too young for the second, and now too old for the third.
Paetongtarn explained that the government chose to distribute the third phase through a digital wallet for the first time and wanted to test the technology with younger, more tech-savvy individuals aged 16 to 20 before expanding it to other groups.
She added that she was still uncertain whether the handout would be delivered via the existing Thangrath app or a new digital wallet platform, with the Finance Ministry expected to provide further details.
“I would like to assure everyone that all groups will receive their payments via the digital wallet as part of the economic stimulus programme,” Paetongtarn said.
“Don’t worry. We selected the younger age group first because it is more familiar with technology.”
She reiterated that the government initially promised digital wallet-based handouts, but due to the time required to develop the platform, the first two phases were delivered as direct cash payments to address urgent economic needs.
Now that the digital wallet system is ready, all future phases will be distributed through the platform, she confirmed.