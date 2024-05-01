Monarch approves former diplomat Maris as Foreign Affairs Minister

Maris worked as an adviser to Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara during his tenure as foreign minister.
Parnpree announced his shock resignation after being stripped of the post of deputy PM in the PM's cabinet reshuffle on Sunday (April 28).
Maris has served as Thailand’s ambassador to several countries, including Australia, Fiji and Nepal.
Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, Thaksin’s sister, appointed Maris as ambassador to the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu.
Maris is known to have been close to Thaksin since the latter was appointed foreign minister in the Chuan Leekpai government in 1994.