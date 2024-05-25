Paetongtarn admits she’s unprepared to become next prime minister

Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra has admitted that she is not prepared to become the next prime minister if Srettha Thavisin is removed from office.

Both are prime-ministerial candidates from the ruling party.

Srettha, who became Thailand’s current prime minister last August, is being tried by the Constitutional Court in a case in which he is accused of violating the Constitution for appointing Pichit Chuenban as minister of the Prime Minister’s Office despite his alleged lack of qualifications as per the charter.

In their petition, a group of 40 senators who took the case to court through the Senate president pointed to a 2008 Supreme Court order that sentenced Pichit to six months in prison for contempt of court after he was found to have attempted to bribe court officials with 2 million baht. At that time, he was representing former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra in a conflict-of-interest case.

Paetongtarn, 37, is the youngest daughter of Thaksin, who is regarded as the patriarch of the ruling party.

When asked if she was ready to become the next prime minister, Paetongtarn said on Friday: “I have not prepared regarding this matter. I think it is not necessary as the prime minister has continued to do his job and I am still the party leader.”

