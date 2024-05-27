Srettha vows to work harder after popularity ratings slump

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin promised that he would work harder to try and revive the economy after a poll found that he was trailing far behind Move Forward’s Pita Limjaroenrat in popularity ratings.
The premier said on Monday that the results of this survey shed light on people’s thoughts, and should be heeded.
He was referring to the opinion survey results announced on Sunday by the Office of Innovation at King Prajadhipok’s Institute.
The survey found that Srettha ranked fourth in popularity, after Pita (46.9%), former PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha (17.7%) and Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra (10.5%).
Only 8.7% of respondents favoured Srettha as prime minister.
Srettha’s Pheu Thai also came in second after Pita’s Move Forward Party in both constituency and party-list elections if the elections were to be held now.
When asked by reporters on Monday whether the survey results would prod him to speed up his work, Srettha said “Of course!”
He was heading to a meeting with economic ministers at Government House at that time.
The PM said he did not want to blame the state of the economy on the delayed enactment of the 2024 budget act, adding that he was meeting the ministers to discuss measures for economic stimulus. He also promised that more details on the measures will be released after the meeting.