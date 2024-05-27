Srettha vows to work harder after popularity ratings slump

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin promised that he would work harder to try and revive the economy after a poll found that he was trailing far behind Move Forward’s Pita Limjaroenrat in popularity ratings.

The premier said on Monday that the results of this survey shed light on people’s thoughts, and should be heeded.

He was referring to the opinion survey results announced on Sunday by the Office of Innovation at King Prajadhipok’s Institute.