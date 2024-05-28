Senatorial elections to proceed as planned, EC says

The Election Commission (EC) will not appeal the verdict of the Central Administrative Court that revokes three regulations concerning how Senate candidates introduce themselves and will proceed with organising the senatorial election from June 9-26 as planned.

After a meeting with election commissioners on Monday, EC secretary-general Sawang Boonmee said the commissioners voted unanimously not to appeal the court verdict. The commissioners cited that the court’s consideration of the appeal would likely conclude after the election ends, and therefore will not affect the upcoming election.

The EC’s decision is also in line with its resolution to not further delay the senatorial election process to ensure that Thai people get a new batch of 200 senators by early July as planned, said Sawang.

The court on Friday (May 24) ordered the revocation of regulation numbers 7, 8, and 11(2),(3) by the EC regarding introducing Senate candidates for the 2024 Senate election.

These regulations concerned limiting a candidate’s introduction to not more than two A4 pages, the method of electronic introduction, and the prohibition of candidates who are artists or media professionals from using their talents to introduce themselves.