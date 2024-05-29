Court rejects petition accusing Pheu Thai of trying to topple democracy

The petition filed by Kongdecha Chairat, former deputy managing director of the SME Development Bank, accused Pheu Thai of seeking to overthrow the country’s constitutional monarchy system of governance with the King as head of state.

In the petition, Kongdecha named Pheu Thai the first defendant, the Cabinet the second defendant, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin the third defendant and Thaksin the fourth defendant.

Kongdecha alleged that Pheu Thai had unlawfully obtained the power to rule by using the 10,000-baht per person digital wallet handout scheme as its main election campaign policy.