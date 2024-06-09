Most Thais unhappy with Srettha govt’s performance after 9 months: poll

The survey by the National Institute of Development Administration was conducted via telephone interviews among 1,310 random respondents from around the country, who are at least 18 years old. The results were announced on Sunday.

Asked whether they were happy with the performance of the Srettha government during the past nine months:

34.35%: Rather unhappy

31.69%: Not happy at all

25.19%: Rather happy

7.40%: Very happy

1.37%: No comment