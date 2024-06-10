‘Madame Dear’ advises Thais to meditate for peace of mind

Meditation will help heal hearts in this fast-changing world, which can be overwhelming for many, a politician advised recently.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Democrat Party member Watanya “Dear” Bunnag said Thais are now overburdened with information from the outside world and have become so addicted to other people’s issues that they have forgotten to take care of their mental state.
Watanya, also known as Madame Dear, is the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.
In her post, she said, most Thais have forgotten that Buddhism encourages people to practice meditation. The post also included images of the politician meditating dressed in white.
She said those interested can contact the Baramee Dharma Hall in Chachoengsao or visit its “Kondee” Facebook page.
Watanya said she had first taken lessons on meditation at the foundation 18 years ago, and was glad to have returned.
Meditation, she said, has taught her to be aware and accept the truth that humans are born to live and die eventually. She said that once this truth is accepted, it makes people less sad and they can overcome crises in life.