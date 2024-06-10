‘Madame Dear’ advises Thais to meditate for peace of mind

Meditation will help heal hearts in this fast-changing world, which can be overwhelming for many, a politician advised recently.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Democrat Party member Watanya “Dear” Bunnag said Thais are now overburdened with information from the outside world and have become so addicted to other people’s issues that they have forgotten to take care of their mental state.

Watanya, also known as Madame Dear, is the wife of Nation Group CEO Shine Bunnag.