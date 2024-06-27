Defence minister’s advisers removed over bribe allegations

This week’s removal of 44 advisers to the defence minister came after allegations that some advisers took bribes from military units and related agencies, Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang said on Wednesday.

Sutin signed the order to remove the team of advisers on Monday, explaining he was “streamlining his team and optimising the work process”.

On Wednesday, he said reports of some defence advisers taking bribes made him realise that employing too many advisers could result in lapses in administrative oversight.

He said the removal order would prevent further damage while the ministry decides whether to take legal action against the accused advisers.

Candidates to replace the dismissed advisers were being carefully vetted, he added.

“After considering feedback from related parties, adjustments will be made to the new advisory team,” Sutin said.

The removal of the advisers reportedly came after senior political, business and society figures provided feedback to Sutin, who is Thailand’s first civilian defence minister apart from those who served concurrently as prime minister.

Analysts said Sutin’s decision is a rare example of a minister admitting that persons close to him could be involved in bribery, and then taking preventive action.