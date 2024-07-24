Charter court to issue verdict in Srettha’s case on August 14

The Constitutional Court announced on Wednesday that it has enough information to issue a verdict in the case against Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on August 14.

In an online announcement, the court said that the nine judges met on Wednesday to review the case and agreed that they had enough information and evidence to issue a verdict. Hence, they have decided to wrap up the enquiry process.

In the case, Srettha was accused by a group of 40 former senators of breaching the charter and ethical standards by appointing Thaksin’s former lawyer Pichit Chuenban as PM’s Office minister even though he had spent six months behind bars.