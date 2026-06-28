Thaksin sympathises with Thai government over debt burden

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has expressed sympathy for both the government and the public as Thailand faces difficult economic challenges, including high household and national debt.

Speaking at Charan Sanitwong Soi 69 in Bangkok after casting his ballot in the Bangkok governor and Bangkok Metropolitan Council elections on Sunday (June 28), Thaksin commented on the current political atmosphere and called for unity.

He stressed that the country was dealing not only with domestic problems but also external pressures, adding that people should remain united and support one another.

Asked about speculation over possible political activity, Thaksin immediately dismissed the suggestion.

“I am not making any political moves. I am carrying out my duty as a citizen, not as a politician,” he stated.