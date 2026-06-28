Chadchart leads in Bangkok governor forecasts by NIDA and KPI

Polls by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) and King Prajadhipok’s Institute (KPI) forecast a clear lead for Chadchart Sittipunt in the Bangkok governor election after polling stations closed at 5pm on Sunday (June 28).
NIDA Poll released its forecast for the 2026 Bangkok governor election after voting closed for the Bangkok governor and Bangkok Metropolitan Council elections.
The survey was conducted from June 22 to 25 among 3,000 eligible voters aged 18 and over across all 50 districts of Bangkok. Respondents were drawn from different education levels, occupations and income groups.
Asked who they would choose as Bangkok governor, 73.70% named Chadchart Sittipunt, an independent candidate, putting him far ahead of the field.
Mallika Boonmeetrakool Mahasook, also running as an independent, came second with 12.10%, followed by Chaiwat Sathawornwichit of the People’s Party with 8.37%.
Anucha Burapachaisri of the Democrat Party placed fourth with 3.43%, while ML Kornkasiwat Kasemsri, an independent candidate, ranked fifth with 1.40%.
KPI Poll also points to clear Chadchart lead
KPI Poll separately released the third round of its survey, titled “Bangkok Election 2026 Final Stretch: Direction for Choosing a New Governor and Bangkok Council Members”.
The survey was conducted from June 22 to 25 among 2,150 people aged 18 and over across Bangkok’s districts.
KPI Poll placed Chadchart clearly in the lead with 53.6%, marking a steady increase from the first and second rounds of polling.
Chaiwat Sathawornwichit ranked second with 12.0%, followed by Mallika Boonmeetrakool Mahasook with 9.8% and Anucha Burapachaisri with 6.6%.
The institute concluded that voter preferences in the Bangkok governor race had become much more settled in the final stretch. However, it cautioned that a lead in opinion polls does not amount to an actual election result, as the turnout of each candidate’s support base remains the key variable in the closing stage.