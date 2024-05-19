PM says Italian firm interested in Phu Kradueng cable car project

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has vowed to go ahead with the controversial project to build a cable car at Phu Kradueng, a popular mountain in Loei province with an average elevation of 1,250 metres above sea level.

On Friday, Srettha posted messages on X (formerly Twitter) saying he had met and talked with Thomas Schubert, export director of Leitner, an Italian-based company specialising in winter sports technology, about the Phu Kradueng cable-car project.

Srettha, who was on a visit to Italy, said Schubert offered to sell Thailand a cable system suitable for the Phu Kradueng project.

But it was not clear whether Leitner wanted to sell its system or to invest in the project on its own, as Srettha later added that the Italian firm wanted to come to Thailand to do business and make an investment.