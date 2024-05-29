Young Indians drive a surge in travel to Thailand

According to data from Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, India is Thailand's fifth largest inbound market. This growth in interest amongst Indian travellers is credited to the government’s visa-free policy and the government confirming a six-month extension to 11 November 2024. From their favourite destinations to the types of stays they prefer, as well as traveller types and demographics, Airbnb shares its latest data on India-Thailand travel trends.
This surge in travel interest on Airbnb may be driven by India’s changing demographics and a new, more travel-inclined younger generation, with Gen Z and Millennial Indian guests accounting for 80 per cent of bookings in 2023. India has the highest population of Gen Zs and Millennials in the world so it’s not surprising that youth is at the heart of Airbnb traction in India as well.
Thailand’s city and beach destinations made up the top 5 most booked destinations by Indian guests on Airbnb:
• Bangkok
• Phuket
• Chiang Mai
• Krabi
• Samui
The desire for beach and city getaways is also seen in stays chosen by Indian guests - the most booked Airbnb Categories in Thailand by Indian guests were Pool, Tropical, Near a beach, Near a national park and Iconic city.
Based on Airbnb bookings by Indian guests, Duo and Solo travellers were the largest traveller types, while small groups (3-5 pax) and medium-sized groups (5 pax+) were the fastest growing, increasing by approximately 67 % and 68 % year-on-year respectively in 2023.
“Travellers from India on Airbnb continue to show their love for Thailand with a growing interest in exploring destinations across the country. In addition to some of Thailand’s top destinations, we see Indian guests also exploring lesser-known areas and supporting more inclusive tourism in Thailand that spreads economic opportunities to more people in more places, not just big cities,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
“The Thai government’s extension of the visa waiver for citizens of both countries will further support and drive inbound tourism. There is a strong appetite for Thailand amongst Indian travellers and we will continue to support Thailand’s tourism initiatives and help to make Thailand top of mind amongst Indian travellers.”
Favouring beach destinations and pool villas, here are some of the Most Wishlisted Amazing Pool stays by Indian guests on Airbnb in 2023:
• The Sand Private Bungalow with Plunge Pool (Phuket)
• Beachfront Villa near Ao Nang (Krabi)
• Passambhati Villa (Samui)
• 3 Bedroom Villa with Private Pool (Pattaya)
• Grand Seaview Pool Suite (Phuket)
• Oceanfront Deluxe 1 Bedroom Villa (Samui)