Young Indians drive a surge in travel to Thailand

According to data from Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports, India is Thailand's fifth largest inbound market. This growth in interest amongst Indian travellers is credited to the government’s visa-free policy and the government confirming a six-month extension to 11 November 2024. From their favourite destinations to the types of stays they prefer, as well as traveller types and demographics, Airbnb shares its latest data on India-Thailand travel trends.

This surge in travel interest on Airbnb may be driven by India’s changing demographics and a new, more travel-inclined younger generation, with Gen Z and Millennial Indian guests accounting for 80 per cent of bookings in 2023. India has the highest population of Gen Zs and Millennials in the world so it’s not surprising that youth is at the heart of Airbnb traction in India as well.