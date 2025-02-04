Tourists urged to visit red lotus fields of Phatthalung’s Thale Noi

The Phatthalung provincial administration invites tourists to visit the famous red lotus fields of Thale Noi, a wetland in the southern province, which will start to bloom next month.
The red lotus fields are located in the Thale Noi community, which has been selected by the Culture Ministry as one of ten model communities for tourists to visit and experience the local way of life.
The community is named after the Thale Noi wetland, which is a Ramsar site—an internationally recognised wetland of importance.
Houses in the Thale Noi community are built on high stilts and are positioned close to one another, with wooden bridges connecting them.
The Culture Ministry has highlighted the historical significance of the Thale Noi community, which is believed to have existed for approximately 400 years. The ministry also noted that the residents of Thale Noi live simple lives, closely intertwined with the natural resources of the wetland.
The Thale Noi wetland is part of a larger area that has been nominated for UNESCO World Heritage status. This area, called Songkhla and its Associated Lagoon Settlements, encompasses the unique cultural and ecological system surrounding Songkhla Lake, with Thale Noi forming its northern extension. The nomination highlights the long history of human settlements around the lagoon and their interaction with the environment.
When visiting the Thale Noi community, tourists can learn how to make products from bulrush plants.
Most notably, visitors can enjoy breathtaking views of the red lotus fields, which bloom from March to May. Local people row tourists in small boats through the wetlands, allowing them to be immersed in the sea of red lotuses.
From January to April, tourists can also observe a variety of wetland bird species.
Another unique experience for visitors is watching the water buffaloes as they graze and roam freely in the wetland.
A stunning viewpoint in the Thale Noi community offers panoramic views of the Chaloem Phrakiat 80 Phansa Bridge, the longest bridge over a lake in Thailand.
Local residents also provide homestay services for tourists. Visitors can purchase souvenirs such as fermented catfish, dried fish, fried fish eggs, and handmade products crafted from bulrush plants.