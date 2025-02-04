Tourists urged to visit red lotus fields of Phatthalung’s Thale Noi

The Phatthalung provincial administration invites tourists to visit the famous red lotus fields of Thale Noi, a wetland in the southern province, which will start to bloom next month.

The red lotus fields are located in the Thale Noi community, which has been selected by the Culture Ministry as one of ten model communities for tourists to visit and experience the local way of life.

The community is named after the Thale Noi wetland, which is a Ramsar site—an internationally recognised wetland of importance.

Houses in the Thale Noi community are built on high stilts and are positioned close to one another, with wooden bridges connecting them.