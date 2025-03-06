Thailand showcases sustainable tourism and soft power at ITB Berlin 2025

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) marks its 50th year at ITB Berlin 2025, expanding its presence under the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” initiative. Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana reaffirmed her royal support for Thai tourism and culture, while Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasised Thailand’s commitment to becoming a sustainable, high-value global destination.
Held from March 4-6, 2025 at Messe Berlin Exhibition Ground, Germany, ITB Berlin remains the world’s leading travel trade show. Aligned with the “Ignite Thailand’s Tourism” policy, the Thailand Pavilion has tripled to 1,820 square metres, reinforcing Thailand’s global tourism brand while embracing “Sustainable Thailand Soft Power” and highlighting its culture, innovation, and sustainability-driven tourism.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated: “Thailand’s presence at ITB Berlin, with an expanded pavilion, digital advancements, and a strong focus on sustainability, underscores our commitment to high-value, sustainable tourism. Through ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025,’ we highlight Thailand’s cultural richness, soft power, and innovation to further strengthen the country’s position as a leading global travel destination.”
Located in Hall 26B, the Thailand Pavilion hosts over 150 Thai tourism operators, including hotels, destination management companies, attractions, and wellness providers, alongside tourism businesses and operators from hidden gem provinces. It also features a Partner Organisations Area, showcasing key stakeholders such as Thailand Privilege Card, the Department of Tourism, the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration, the Sports Authority of Thailand, Airports of Thailand, major airlines, and tourism associations.
Blending Thai identity with global appeal, the pavilion features five zones: Business Meeting and Provincial Areas connect Thai sellers with international buyers, Partner Organisation Areas promote sustainable tourism, and the Saneh Thai (Soft Power) Area highlights Thai culture through Food, Fashion, Fight (Muay Thai), Festivals, and Films. The Tourist City Area showcases hidden gem provinces, while the Sports Tourism Area focuses on Muay Thai and adventure tourism.
On March 4, Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana visited the Thailand Pavilion, joining a traditional Thai fabric bag decoration activity celebrating local craftsmanship. The display invites visitors to explore material origins, engage with communities, and participate in workshops. Meanwhile, the Som Tam (Papaya Salad) live preparation, a ‘Must Taste’ experience under the “5 Must-Do in Thailand” concept, highlights Gastronomy Tourism as a key pillar of Thailand’s Soft Power, attracting global visitors with its rich regional flavours and cultural significance.
On March 5, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the Thailand Pavilion before presiding over the Amazing Thailand Networking Event, where she outlined Thailand’s tourism vision and policies and officially launched “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” in the European market.
Held March 5-6 at the Thailand Pavilion, the Thailand Mini Mart, now in its 10th year at ITB Berlin, connects Thai tourism operators with European buyers, fostering business opportunities and strengthening TAT’s regional partnerships.
A Tourism Information Services counter provides visitors with insights into Thailand’s destinations, services, and experiences. Promotional materials are available in video and e-brochure formats.
The SANEH THAI Showcase & Thailand Sustainability Now Zone celebrates “The Charm of Thailand,” blending cultural heritage with sustainable tourism. It features regional crafts under the “5 Must-Do in Thailand” theme, the “Scents of Thai” workshop, and showcases the Thailand Green Destinations Map and Krabi Sustainable Tourism Model. Meanwhile, the SANEH THAI Café, under the “Must Taste” concept, features GI-certified tea, coffee, and cocoa, miniature models of Michelin-recognised dishes from 17 provinces, and signature flavours like Tom Yum Goong (UNESCO-listed), Larb Gai, and premium Thai chocolate, alongside “Thai Popular Recipes” and “The Flavours of Thailand.”
The Travel Tech Zone showcases cutting-edge projects driving Thailand’s digital tourism transformation. Debuting at ITB Berlin 2025, the TATAI System—developed with Google—is an AI-driven tourism data hub providing real-time assistance via the TAT website for seamless travel planning, with a 3D hologram display demonstrating its capabilities. Meanwhile, the Digital Marketing Innovation for Thai Tourism Businesses introduces an AI-powered video tool, enabling Thai operators to create customised promotional content via a QR code download.
TAT sees ITB Berlin 2025 as key to reaching Thailand’s 2025 tourism target of 39 million visitors and 3.5 trillion Baht in revenue. European arrivals are projected to grow from 7.05 million in 2024 to 10.62 million in 2025, with Germany alone expected to contribute 1.05 million visitors, reinforcing its role as a key source market.