Thailand showcases sustainable tourism and soft power at ITB Berlin 2025

On March 5, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the Thailand Pavilion before presiding over the Amazing Thailand Networking Event, where she outlined Thailand’s tourism vision and policies and officially launched “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” in the European market.

Held March 5-6 at the Thailand Pavilion, the Thailand Mini Mart, now in its 10th year at ITB Berlin, connects Thai tourism operators with European buyers, fostering business opportunities and strengthening TAT’s regional partnerships.

A Tourism Information Services counter provides visitors with insights into Thailand’s destinations, services, and experiences. Promotional materials are available in video and e-brochure formats.

The SANEH THAI Showcase & Thailand Sustainability Now Zone celebrates “The Charm of Thailand,” blending cultural heritage with sustainable tourism. It features regional crafts under the “5 Must-Do in Thailand” theme, the “Scents of Thai” workshop, and showcases the Thailand Green Destinations Map and Krabi Sustainable Tourism Model. Meanwhile, the SANEH THAI Café, under the “Must Taste” concept, features GI-certified tea, coffee, and cocoa, miniature models of Michelin-recognised dishes from 17 provinces, and signature flavours like Tom Yum Goong (UNESCO-listed), Larb Gai, and premium Thai chocolate, alongside “Thai Popular Recipes” and “The Flavours of Thailand.”

The Travel Tech Zone showcases cutting-edge projects driving Thailand’s digital tourism transformation. Debuting at ITB Berlin 2025, the TATAI System—developed with Google—is an AI-driven tourism data hub providing real-time assistance via the TAT website for seamless travel planning, with a 3D hologram display demonstrating its capabilities. Meanwhile, the Digital Marketing Innovation for Thai Tourism Businesses introduces an AI-powered video tool, enabling Thai operators to create customised promotional content via a QR code download.

TAT sees ITB Berlin 2025 as key to reaching Thailand’s 2025 tourism target of 39 million visitors and 3.5 trillion Baht in revenue. European arrivals are projected to grow from 7.05 million in 2024 to 10.62 million in 2025, with Germany alone expected to contribute 1.05 million visitors, reinforcing its role as a key source market.

