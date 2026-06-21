Phi Ta Khon turns Loei’s ghost-mask tradition into Bt188m tourism boost

Thailand is using one of Loei’s most distinctive cultural traditions to drive local tourism revenue, as the Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon Festival is expected to attract at least 100,000 visitors and generate more than 188 million baht for communities in Dan Sai and nearby districts.
Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday (June 21) presided over the grand opening of the “Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon Festival 2026” at the main stage in front of Dan Sai District Office in Loei province, as large crowds of Thai and foreign tourists joined the colourful celebration.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Anutin said traditional customs and culture were among the few things that could not easily be recreated or copied.
He said such traditions were key national assets, built over generations through belief, faith, local wisdom and the everyday lives of people in each community.
“Phi Ta Khon is not merely a fun performance or a colourful parade,” Anutin said. “It reflects the community’s way of life and the power of faith passed down through many generations.”
He added that the festival had become a cultural asset whose value continued to grow every year, especially as travellers around the world increasingly seek meaningful and distinctive tourism experiences.
Anutin said the Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon Festival had become a major draw for both Thai and international visitors, bringing tourists to Dan Sai district every year.
He said the festival clearly showed how culture could be turned into a practical economic driver, creating jobs, income and opportunities for local residents in a sustainable way.
The event is also seen as a model for culture-led tourism, where local identity becomes a source of income for communities rather than simply a ceremonial or seasonal activity.
According to official data, more than 170,000 tourists attended the festival in 2025.
For this year’s event, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said the response from both domestic and foreign tourists had been highly positive.
Hotel and accommodation bookings in Dan Sai and nearby Phu Ruea district are now almost 100% full, reflecting strong travel demand during the festival period.
Relevant agencies estimate that at least 100,000 visitors will travel to the area during the three-day festival.
The event is expected to generate no less than 188 million baht in spending for local communities and the wider district economy.
For Loei, the festival is not only a showcase of one of Thailand’s most recognisable cultural traditions, but also a key tourism product that helps distribute income to hotels, restaurants, vendors, transport operators and local households.
The Phi Ta Khon festival has become one of Loei’s strongest cultural tourism brands, combining spiritual belief, community participation, colourful masks and local craftsmanship.
Anutin said the festival reflected the kind of unique cultural identity that modern travellers are looking for, adding that Thailand’s local traditions could serve as powerful tools for both tourism promotion and grassroots economic development.