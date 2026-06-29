Trip.com sees short summer trips surge as travellers seek quick escapes

Short breaks are becoming one of the defining travel trends of summer 2026, as travellers look for quicker, more flexible escapes without giving up the sense of a rewarding holiday, according to Trip.com Group.

Global travel continued to grow strongly in the first half of 2026, with data from Trip.com Group showing that travellers from mainland China, the United Kingdom and Malaysia recorded some of the longest cumulative travel distances.

On average, travellers from these markets covered more than 2,800 kilometres per person, roughly equivalent to a journey from Beijing to Manila, or from London to Tenerife.

Major cities and leading global metropolises remained the strongest draw for travellers in the first five months of the year. Based on Trip.com Group flight booking data from January 1 to May 31, 2026, the most-booked destinations were Seoul, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Taipei.

Trip.com Group expects travel momentum to continue in the second half of 2026, particularly during the summer holiday and school break period. Outbound flight bookings from Europe, East Asia and Southeast Asia have all recorded double-digit growth compared with the same period last year.

Three trends are now shaping global travel demand: short-haul trips, family travel and “coolcations”, holidays in destinations with cooler, more comfortable climates.

The findings are based on Trip.com Group flight booking data covering different regional summer travel periods: June 1 to August 31, 2026, for Europe; July 1 to August 31, 2026, for East Asia; and June 1 to June 30, 2026, for Southeast Asia.