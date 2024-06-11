SIA offers US$10k to minorly injured passengers of turbulence-hit SQ321

The national carrier said in a Facebook post on June 11 that those who had more serious injuries were invited to discuss compensation offers that would “meet their specific circumstances”.

It added that it has offered US$25,000 as an advance payment for passengers who sustained serious injuries that require long-term medical care and are requesting financial assistance.

The payment will address their immediate needs and be part of the final compensation they receive.

Besides compensation, SIA said it will also provide a full refund of the airfare to all passengers who were on the flight, which experienced “sudden extreme turbulence” over the Irrawaddy Basin in Myanmar on May 21 as the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft made its way to Singapore from London.

The pilot declared a medical emergency and landed the plane at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

A British passenger, 73-year-old Geoffrey Kitchen, died of a suspected heart attack, while dozens were injured.

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board, and the injured were taken to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital and Bangkok Hospital for treatment.

The refund will also be given to passengers who are not injured.