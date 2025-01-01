World population hits 8.09 billion on New Year's, up 71M in 2024

The 0.9% increase in 2024 was a slight slowdown from 2023 when the world population grew by 75 million people. In January 2025, 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths were expected worldwide every second, according to the estimates.

The United States will grow by 2.6 million people in 2024, and the US population on New Year’s Day will be 341 million people, according to the Census Bureau.