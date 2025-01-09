Thai police investigating case of missing Chinese model

Thai police are currently investigating the case of a Chinese model Yang Zeqi who went missing on the Thailand-Myanmar border area, similar to the case of Chinese actor Xingxing who had been rescued earlier, National Police inspector-general Pol General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot said on Thursday.
According to the World Forum Facebook page, Zeqi took a flight from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Suvarnabhumi Airport on December 20 after receiving a message via WeChat that he had passed an audition for a film shooting.
Upon arrival, he took a car from Suvarnabhumi Airport and then took another car provided by the film crew on the Thailand-Myanmar border area.
On December 21, Zeqi sent a message to his friends that he felt depressed, and then made a video call with his mother on December 29.
The Chinese model told his mother that he was safe. Zeqi was found wearing a black outfit and sitting on a chair with his hands on the table. He had an injury at the corner of his eye.
As Zeqi’s phone was turned off and they lost contact with him, his relatives filed complaints with Chinese police, and the Chinese embassies in Thailand and Myanmar for assistance.