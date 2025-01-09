Thai police investigating case of missing Chinese model

Thai police are currently investigating the case of a Chinese model Yang Zeqi who went missing on the Thailand-Myanmar border area, similar to the case of Chinese actor Xingxing who had been rescued earlier, National Police inspector-general Pol General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot said on Thursday.

According to the World Forum Facebook page, Zeqi took a flight from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Suvarnabhumi Airport on December 20 after receiving a message via WeChat that he had passed an audition for a film shooting.

Upon arrival, he took a car from Suvarnabhumi Airport and then took another car provided by the film crew on the Thailand-Myanmar border area.