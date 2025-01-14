High winds have worsened California wildfires. What makes them?

That’s certain to complicate the fight against blazes that have killed at least 24 people, incinerated thousands of buildings and are likely to be one of the costliest natural disasters ever in the U.S.

Here’s a deeper look at the science behind wind, including what it is, what causes it and how it behaves in the geography around southern California.

What is wind?

It’s the movement of air that results from differences in atmospheric pressure across a landscape. The greater the pressure differences, the stronger the winds.

Topography matters, too — treeless mountain peaks are typically windier without those trees, or buildings, to slow the winds. And different parts of Earth — water and land — heat from sunlight at different rates, which shapes wind.