Thaksin among prominent figures in Indonesia’s Danantara fund

According to Reuters, Danantara serves as Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's key vehicle to achieve his 8% growth target by 2029. The fund will manage all shares of state-owned enterprises and reinvest the dividends into commercial projects.

Danantara is expected to eventually oversee more than $900 billion in assets and has been described by officials as Indonesia's version of Singapore's Temasek.

In its first $20 billion investment phase, the fund will focus on projects related to natural resource processing, artificial intelligence development, and energy and food security.

Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani said the appointments of professional executives would further secure market confidence.

"When these names are received well, it could be a positive signal for the Indonesian economy, job creation," he said, adding all of Indonesia's state-owned enterprises were now under the new fund's management.