Another Japanese court rules same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional

The government argued that Article 24 clearly stipulates that the marriage system covers only heterosexual couples and that it is constitutionally permissible that same-sex couples are not allowed to marry.

Sapporo, Tokyo, Fukuoka and Nagoya high courts have found that the provisions violate Paragraph 1 of Article 14 and Paragraph 2 of Article 24.

In addition, the Sapporo court ruled that the provisions violate freedom of marriage stated in Paragraph 1 of Article 24, while the Fukuoka court ruled that they violate the right of citizens to pursue happiness as stipulated in Article 13.

On Article 24, the Osaka District Court said in its ruling in June 2022 that the provisions "may become unconstitutional due to future changes in social conditions, but cannot be recognized as unconstitutional at this stage."

Referring to Article 14, the court stated that gaps in benefits that same-sex couples and different-sex couples can legally receive can be reduced mainly through the development of a system similar to marriage.

