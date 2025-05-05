Dutch National Day Highlights Dutch-Thai Bond

While it's a deeply meaningful day for the Dutch, it also presents a perfect opportunity to reflect on the longstanding and warm relationship between the Netherlands and Thailand.
Though separated by continents and cultures, Thailand and the Netherlands have shared a diplomatic history that spans over 420 years.
In fact, the Dutch were among the earliest Europeans to establish trade relations with Siam (as Thailand was then known), dating back to the early 1600s.
Their connection was rooted in commerce—especially through the Dutch East India Company—and eventually expanded into deeper cultural and diplomatic ties.
Today, the friendship continues to thrive through cooperation in trade, water management, education, agriculture and sustainable development.
The Dutch expertise in water technology has been particularly valuable to Thailand, a country familiar with seasonal flooding and water-related challenges.
Joint initiatives have focused on flood prevention and smart water solutions, proving that centuries-old relationships can still yield modern-day solutions.
Culturally, the Netherlands and Thailand share a surprising number of mutual influences. In recent years, Thai interest in Dutch design, innovation and sustainability practices has grown, while Dutch tourists continue to flock to Thailand for its rich traditions, cuisine and tropical beauty.
There is also a vibrant Thai community living in the Netherlands, further deepening people-to-people connections.
Each year, the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok hosts an event to mark the National Day, inviting Thais and members of the international community to join in the celebration.
Expect a sea of orange—reflecting the Dutch royal family, the House of Orange—alongside cultural performances, food and speeches that reinforce the shared values between the two nations.
As May 5 approaches, it’s a time not only to celebrate Dutch freedom and resilience but also to honour the ties that connect the Netherlands and Thailand—ties built on respect, partnership and cultural exchange.
Whether you're Dutch, Thai, or simply curious about global connections, this special day offers a beautiful reminder of how history can create bridges that endure.