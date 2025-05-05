Dutch National Day Highlights Dutch-Thai Bond

While it's a deeply meaningful day for the Dutch, it also presents a perfect opportunity to reflect on the longstanding and warm relationship between the Netherlands and Thailand.

Though separated by continents and cultures, Thailand and the Netherlands have shared a diplomatic history that spans over 420 years.

In fact, the Dutch were among the earliest Europeans to establish trade relations with Siam (as Thailand was then known), dating back to the early 1600s.

Their connection was rooted in commerce—especially through the Dutch East India Company—and eventually expanded into deeper cultural and diplomatic ties.