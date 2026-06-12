Ex-South Korean president jailed 30 years over drones sent into North

Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a Seoul court found him guilty in a case centred on a military drone incursion into North Korea, deepening the legal downfall of a leader already convicted over his failed martial law bid.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled on Friday that Yoon was guilty of aiding the enemy and abuse of power. According to the court, he had been involved from the start in a plan to send military drones over Pyongyang in October 2024, an operation prosecutors said was used to help create a justification for his later attempt to impose martial law.

The ruling marks another severe blow for the ousted conservative leader, who had previously served as South Korea’s top prosecutor before rising to the presidency. His brief martial law declaration in December 2024 shook South Korea’s democratic institutions and triggered one of the country’s gravest political crises in decades.

Yoon has denied wrongdoing in the drone case. His lawyers argued that he neither ordered nor later approved the operation, and said it was not connected to martial law. They described the drone deployment as a response to months of North Korean provocations, including balloons carrying rubbish across the border.