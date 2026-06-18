Vietnam sets massive nationwide digital transformation goals to 2030

By the turn of the decade, Vietnam intends to equip every household with fibre-optic broadband delivering speeds up to 1 Gb/s, alongside reaching 99 per cent population coverage for 5G services, maintaining a minimum of 100 Mb/s.
Under these sweeping infrastructure goals, all citizens from the age of 14 must hold both physical identity cards and electronic identification profiles.
Furthermore, the strategy dictates that 95 per cent of individuals aged 15 and over will possess accounts at banks or accredited financial bodies, while over 70 per cent of adults aged 18 plus are to adopt electronic or digital signatures.
To facilitate this nationwide transition, at least 10 million citizens of working age will undergo basic digital literacy and capacity-building training throughout the 2026–30 timeframe.
On the commercial and academic fronts, higher education institutions are expected to scale up STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) enrolments to constitute 40 per cent of all university entries.
Simultaneously, the value of cashless transactions is projected to skyrocket to 30 times the nation's gross domestic product.
The state also intends to actively guide at least 500,000 small and medium-sized enterprises through their own digital transformations, establish a minimum of five functional data exchanges, and nurture at least five domestic digital technology firms capable of rivalling top-tier competitors in advanced global economies.
These milestones form the core of the Programme for Digital Economy and Digital Society Development for 2026–30, which was officially ratified through a signed decision by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.
The overarching policy mandates that the digital economy must contribute approximately 30 per cent of Vietnam’s total GDP by 2030.
According to the framework, this transition is designed to cultivate an agile digital ecosystem anchored by data, artificial intelligence, and digital platforms.
Ultimately, the initiative seeks to spearhead innovation-driven expansion, boost labour efficiency, and cultivate green, sustainable production models, while forging a modern, safe, and inclusive digital society that enhances public well-being and elevates the general quality of life.
Vietnam News