Vietnam sets massive nationwide digital transformation goals to 2030

By the turn of the decade, Vietnam intends to equip every household with fibre-optic broadband delivering speeds up to 1 Gb/s, alongside reaching 99 per cent population coverage for 5G services, maintaining a minimum of 100 Mb/s.

Under these sweeping infrastructure goals, all citizens from the age of 14 must hold both physical identity cards and electronic identification profiles.

Furthermore, the strategy dictates that 95 per cent of individuals aged 15 and over will possess accounts at banks or accredited financial bodies, while over 70 per cent of adults aged 18 plus are to adopt electronic or digital signatures.

To facilitate this nationwide transition, at least 10 million citizens of working age will undergo basic digital literacy and capacity-building training throughout the 2026–30 timeframe.