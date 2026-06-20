US-Iran nuclear talks delayed as Tehran sets terms on Hormuz and oil exports

Iran has delayed planned talks with the United States while setting out conditions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, oil exports, frozen assets and military operations before formal nuclear negotiations can begin.

The talks had originally been expected to take place in Switzerland on June 19, but were postponed after fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon intensified. The delay has added fresh pressure to diplomatic efforts aimed at limiting Tehran’s nuclear programme and easing disruption to one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the meeting between Iranian and US delegations had been delayed, while preparations for a new meeting were under way. A revised schedule is expected to be announced once conditions are ready.

The discussions are still being handled through intermediaries. Baghaei said the planned meeting had been intended to support the next stage of talks and help shape the path towards a final agreement.