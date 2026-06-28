Trump orders new US strikes on Iran over alleged ceasefire breach

President Donald Trump has confirmed that US forces launched fresh air strikes on Iran on Sunday (June 28), accusing Tehran of violating a ceasefire agreement.
Writing on Truth Social, Trump stated that US aircraft had targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar sites, after what he described as another breach of the truce.
He also warned that Iran may “never learn” and suggested Washington could reach a point where diplomacy was no longer possible.
Trump added that the US might be forced to “militarily complete the job” it had started, warning that if that happened, the Islamic Republic of Iran would “no longer exist”.
Washington and Tehran blame each other over fragile truce
Washington and Tehran have each accused the other of breaching an agreement reached two weeks earlier to end the four-month conflict. The US reported strikes on Iranian targets overnight, while Iran claimed it responded on Saturday with attacks on targets linked to US forces.
The escalation took place over the weekend while markets were closed, allowing both sides to harden their positions without an immediate impact on oil prices.
Over the previous two weekends, tough rhetoric on Friday and Saturday had been followed by more conciliatory signals before markets reopened on Monday.
Before the renewed violence, oil prices had fallen by about 3% on Friday and were heading for a sharp weekly decline.