Japan and India expand strategic ties in Modi-Takaichi talks

Japan and India moved to broaden their strategic partnership as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to step up cooperation across economic security, defence, energy and advanced technology during talks in New Delhi.

The summit placed the two countries’ shared Indo-Pacific ambitions at the centre of the agenda.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed their intention to work towards a free and open Indo-Pacific and to deepen practical cooperation in pursuit of common goals.

The statement also voiced “grave concerns” over the use of economic coercion, language that appeared to allude to China.

It said the current international environment required Japan and India to promote more tangible cooperation, particularly in economic security.