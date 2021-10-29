Metaverse, the technology that will change the world

Rebranding is a small point

Facebook was a social media giant, with over a billion users around the world. It became well-known among the public for around ten years, making the founder Zuckerberg one of the top richest people in the world from the social media success.

Previously, Facebook had bought other social media – Instagram and Messenger. The rebranding maybe means Zuckerberg wants to remind people that there is more than Facebook in his kingdom.

Moreover, the Meta underscores the direction of his company toward metaverse technology.