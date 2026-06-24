Built for resilience: How Frasers Property Thailand’s multi-asset strategy holds for the long run

Commercial: operating the premium tier

Frasers Property Thailand manages a Commercial Mixed-Use portfolio which concentrated in the commercial heart of Bangkok along the Rama IV corridor: One Bangkok, Park Ventures, Sathorn Square, The PARQ, FYI Center, Samyan Mitrtown, and Silom Edge. These seven commercial projects are vibrant hubs that generate strong foot traffic and exemplify modern workplace in Bangkok. Spanning over 1.8 million sqm, they form the largest premium commercial mixed-use portfolio in Thailand by area.

But the more significant development for Frasers Property Thailand’s Commercial Mixed-Use portfolio in FY2026 was operational rather than spatial. The integration of the management of One Bangkok under a single operating platform, brought together leasing, asset management, and tenant engagement capabilities end-to-end within one operating model. For more streamlined business opportunities and tenant engagement, this integration creates cross-portfolio lease offerings, comprehensive tenant relationship management, and better creates a way to access the city’s most sought-after office and retail locations.



Residential: local market depth, managed exposure

Frasers Property Thailand’s Residential remains a key asset class. Built on Golden Land’s heritage, its brands – The Grand, Grandio, Gramour, Guté, and Goldina span various price points to cater to diverse customers’ needs from mass market townhomes to condominiums and luxury homes.

For FY2026, the company plans to launch four new landed housing projects with a combined gross development value of THB 7,300 million. The pipeline is calibrated, appropriate for a market where residential sentiment remains cautious.



FY2026 outlook: creating sustained value with clear drivers

Frasers Property Thailand’s unique multi-asset class portfolio with global network strength ensures the company is well-positioned to face continued macroeconomic uncertainties. Against the backdrop of a cautious economic outlook for Thailand, Frasers Property Thailand expects total revenue to grow to more than THB 15,000 million in FY2026, up from THB 14,686 million the previous year.

In a market where most players are navigating cyclical residential exposure, Frasers Property Thailand occupies a structurally differentiated position. Its multi-asset platform continues to bring recurring income and make room for growth in the newer industrial estate business. Additionally, the scale of the industrial and logistics platform has durable competitive barriers hard to replicate. Its multinational network with Frasers Property Group delivers valuable multiplier effects beyond domestic deal flow. Lastly, its premium commercial portfolio in the heart of Bangkok, integrated for quality and performance, is positioned to unlock greater value over time.

In uncertain markets, portfolios are tested. Frasers Property Thailand has been carefully designed and built over time to last.