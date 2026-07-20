IEAT and 304 Industrial Estate Sign Agreement to Establish New Industrial Estate in Prachin Buri

Mr. Jatupon Dumnernchanvanit, Vice President of 304 Industrial Park 8 Smart Co., Ltd., said that for more than three decades, 304 Industrial Estate has remained committed to developing an industrial city that grows in harmony with the surrounding communities. What began as the transformation of a once-remote area into a key economic hub has evolved into one of Thailand's leading industrial destinations. Today, the development is home to more than 170 leading global companies, with 2,320 hectares of developed land and 880 hectares currently under development. The industrial base spans electronics, automotive, pulp and paper, and other manufacturing sectors, generating employment for more than 67,000 people.

"Guided by our vision for sustainable development, we are committed to creating a high-quality environment supported by world-class infrastructure, utilities, and facilities that accommodate business operations, enhance quality of life, and foster community growth while contributing to Thailand's long-term economic development. The new 304 Industrial Estate project covers a total area of 204 hectares in Prachin Buri Province, Thailand."

Mr. Jatupon added: "We continue to strengthen our infrastructure in line with our sustainable growth strategy. Our industrial water system has a maximum production capacity of 424,000 cubic meters per day, supplied by our own reservoir with a storage capacity of 40 million cubic meters. In addition, our power generation system has a total installed capacity of 893 MW, including 555 MW of integrated renewable energy generated from biomass. The biomass is sourced from dedicated energy plantations, farmer-supported feedstock, agricultural residues, and by-products from the pulp manufacturing process. This is complemented by 157 MW of floating solar power installed on our reservoir, enabling us to provide 24/7 green electricity throughout the year. This reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure is designed to support the continued growth of industries that require both energy security and long-term sustainability."