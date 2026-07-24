First Time in Thailand! AIS PLAY Launches "PLAY ALL" Package, Available on All Networks

AIS PLAY reinforces its position as Thailand's leading video streaming service and No. 1 entertainment hub by delivering a massive lineup of world-class content, featuring premier entertainment and major sports tournaments from both Thailand and abroad. To cater to digital lifestyles, AIS PLAY introduces the new "PLAY ALL" package under the concept of the "All-in-One Sports and Entertainment Experience." This new offering elevates the world-class sports viewing experience, covering the Bundesliga, NBA, NFL, Tennis ATP Tour, and premier global golf tournaments including the LPGA Tour, PGA Tour, and DP World Tour. It also delights football fans with exclusive content from two legendary clubs: MUTV from Manchester United featuring special programming and pre-season matches and Real Madrid TV from Real Madrid. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy the Premier Sports channel and closely cheer on the Thai national team in the 2026 Asian Games, broadcast live directly from Nagoya, Japan.

Through exclusive collaborations with global partners, AIS PLAY is ready to take entertainment to the next level, delivering the ultimate viewing experience to customers and all Thais under the concept of "Connecting Lives, Fulfilling Every Need." Powered by the capabilities of AIS's intelligent mobile and home broadband networks, the PLAY ALL package is designed for seamless viewing, combining top-tier sports and entertainment from leading partners into a single package for just 199 Baht per month. This breaks down price barriers, making world-class content more easily accessible and cost-effective for Thais than ever before. The package covers live broadcasts, full-match replays, and key highlights, categorized as follows: