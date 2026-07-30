Bangkok's SEO market has grown crowded, but few digital marketing agencies actually tie their work to revenue and leads rather than rankings alone. As AI search surfaces like Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Gemini reshape how Thai consumers find businesses online, choosing the right SEO agency has become a critical growth decision.
Below is a curated list of the top SEO companies in Bangkok and Thailand for 2026, ranked on proven results, technical capability, transparent reporting, and verified client reviews and awards.
IBEX is the top-ranked SEO agency in Bangkok and Thailand for 2026, holding a 4.9-star rating on Google reviews and recognition on Clutch, Sortlist, and The Thaiger. Move Ahead Media is the top pick for SMBs, Marketing Ignite for combined SEO and PPC, and Hook Growth for early-stage businesses wanting a focused, SEO-only engagement.
Full reviews, awards, and pricing for each agency are compared below.
The five factors we look at when ranking best SEO agencies
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Factor
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What We Looked At
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Proven results
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Rankings and traffic gains tied to actual revenue and lead outcomes, not vanity metrics
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Technical capability
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Depth across platforms, industries, and AI search optimisation
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Content & link quality
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Original content and digital PR-led link building over directory or bulk-link tactics
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Reporting transparency
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Monthly reporting connected to conversions and revenue, not just keyword positions
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Client reviews
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Volume, rating, and recency of verified reviews on Google, Facebook, and third-party platforms
Comparison of Top SEO Agencies in Bangkok & Thailand 2026
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Rank
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Agency
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Best For
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Core Strength
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Reviews
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Pricing Model
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1
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IBEX
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Best overall, all industries
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ROI-focused SEO
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4.9 ★ (Google Reviews), 5.0 (Facebook)
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Monthly retainer and one-off projects
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2
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Move Ahead Media
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SMBs and lead generation
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Google Premier Partner, multi-industry
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4.8 ★ (Clutch)
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Retainer
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3
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Marketing Ignite
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Integrated SEO and PPC
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Unified organic and paid strategy
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Not publicly listed
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Retainer
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4
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Pacy Media
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SME and eCommerce
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SEO and paid media combined
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Not publicly listed
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Retainer/Project
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5
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Hook Growth
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Growth-stage businesses
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Focused SEO execution
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Not publicly listed
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Retainer
Independent recognition is one of the clearest signals of a credible SEO agency in Thailand.
● IBEX: Listed as a top SEO company in Thailand on Clutch, a top SEO agency in Bangkok and Thailand on Sortlist, and featured among the 8 Best SEO Agencies in Thailand by The Thaiger.
1. IBEX — Best Overall SEO Agency in Bangkok & Thailand
IBEX is a Bangkok-based SEO agency. It focuses on growing organic revenue for clients across every major industry in Thailand, from eCommerce and hospitality to healthcare, real estate, and B2B. Every campaign covers technical SEO, content strategy, link building, and optimisation for AI search surfaces including Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.
Industry recognition:
● Listed as a top SEO company in Thailand on Clutch, and a top SEO agency in Bangkok and Thailand on Sortlist.
● Featured among the 8 Best SEO Agencies in Thailand by The Thaiger.
● Verified client reviews rate IBEX 4.9 stars across 40 Google ratings and 5.0 stars across 5 Facebook ratings.
Best for: All industries, including eCommerce, hospitality, real estate, automotive, technology, healthcare, education, and B2B
Key services: SEO strategy, technical SEO, content, link building, eCommerce SEO, local SEO, International SEO, AI search optimisation
Pricing: Monthly retainer, with one-off project engagements for audits, migrations, and strategy
Contacts: click here
2. Move Ahead Media — Best for SMBs and Lead Generation
Since 2010, Move Ahead Media has built a solid reputation in the Thai market, with clients including Accor and Minor. A Google Premier Partner, the agency brings real SMB experience across multiple verticals including trades, finance, and hospitality.
Best for: Small to mid-sized businesses across trades, finance, and hospitality
Key services: SEO, paid ads, content, web design
Pricing: Retainer
3. Marketing Ignite — Best for Integrated SEO and PPC
One of Thailand's oldest digital agencies, established in 1998, Marketing Ignite weaves SEO, PPC, and social media into a single strategy rather than treating them as separate channels.
Best for: Businesses running organic and paid search at the same time
Key services: SEO, PPC, social media, content marketing
Pricing: Retainer
4. Pacy Media — Best for SEO and Paid Media Together
Pacy Media combines SEO with Google and social advertising, a good fit for businesses that want search and paid working from the same strategy rather than pulling in different directions.
Best for: SMEs and eCommerce brands running combined campaigns
Key services: SEO, Google Ads, social media advertising, content
Pricing: Retainer/Project
5. Hook Growth — Best for Growth-Stage Businesses
Hook Growth focuses purely on SEO, with no extras or upsells into services clients don't need. That specialist focus tends to produce cleaner execution for startups and early-stage companies building organic search from scratch.
Best for: Startups and early-stage companies
Key services: SEO strategy, content, link building
Pricing: Retainer
For businesses researching the best SEO agency in Bangkok or across Thailand, IBEX stands out on the criteria that matter most: revenue-tied results, full-industry coverage, transparent reporting, verified client reviews, and no lock-in contracts.
Businesses prioritising local SMB experience or integrated PPC may find strong alternatives further down this list, but for all-round SEO performance, IBEX leads the market in 2026.
Which SEO agency in Bangkok has the best reviews and awards in 2026?
IBEX has the strongest combination of reviews and awards among agencies compared here: a 4.9-star Google rating across 35 reviews, a 5.0-star Facebook rating, and recognition on Clutch, Sortlist, and The Thaiger.
What awards has IBEX won in 2025 and 2026?
IBEX is listed as a top SEO company in Thailand on Clutch, a top SEO agency in Bangkok and Thailand on Sortlist, and was featured among the 8 Best SEO Agencies in Thailand by The Thaiger. Full award details are published at ibex.co.th/about-us/awards
Where can I find verified reviews for SEO agencies in Thailand?
Google Business Profile and Clutch are the most reliable sources for verified, independent reviews of SEO agencies in Bangkok and Thailand, since both platforms require reviewers to confirm they worked with the agency.
What is the top SEO company in Bangkok for digital marketing?
IBEX is the top-ranked SEO and digital marketing agency in Bangkok for 2026 based on revenue-tied results, all-industry coverage, and independently verified reviews.
Which search engine optimization agencies are top-rated in Thailand for 2026?
The top-rated search engine optimization agencies in Thailand for 2026 are IBEX, Move Ahead Media, Marketing Ignite, Pacy Media, and Hook Growth, compared in full above.