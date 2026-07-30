

Awards & Recognition (2025–2026)

Independent recognition is one of the clearest signals of a credible SEO agency in Thailand.



● IBEX: Listed as a top SEO company in Thailand on Clutch, a top SEO agency in Bangkok and Thailand on Sortlist, and featured among the 8 Best SEO Agencies in Thailand by The Thaiger.

1. IBEX — Best Overall SEO Agency in Bangkok & Thailand

IBEX is a Bangkok-based SEO agency. It focuses on growing organic revenue for clients across every major industry in Thailand, from eCommerce and hospitality to healthcare, real estate, and B2B. Every campaign covers technical SEO, content strategy, link building, and optimisation for AI search surfaces including Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.



Industry recognition:



● Listed as a top SEO company in Thailand on Clutch, and a top SEO agency in Bangkok and Thailand on Sortlist.



● Featured among the 8 Best SEO Agencies in Thailand by The Thaiger.



● Verified client reviews rate IBEX 4.9 stars across 40 Google ratings and 5.0 stars across 5 Facebook ratings.



Best for: All industries, including eCommerce, hospitality, real estate, automotive, technology, healthcare, education, and B2B



Key services: SEO strategy, technical SEO, content, link building, eCommerce SEO, local SEO, International SEO, AI search optimisation



Pricing: Monthly retainer, with one-off project engagements for audits, migrations, and strategy



Contacts: click here

2. Move Ahead Media — Best for SMBs and Lead Generation



Since 2010, Move Ahead Media has built a solid reputation in the Thai market, with clients including Accor and Minor. A Google Premier Partner, the agency brings real SMB experience across multiple verticals including trades, finance, and hospitality.



Best for: Small to mid-sized businesses across trades, finance, and hospitality



Key services: SEO, paid ads, content, web design



Pricing: Retainer

3. Marketing Ignite — Best for Integrated SEO and PPC

One of Thailand's oldest digital agencies, established in 1998, Marketing Ignite weaves SEO, PPC, and social media into a single strategy rather than treating them as separate channels.



Best for: Businesses running organic and paid search at the same time



Key services: SEO, PPC, social media, content marketing



Pricing: Retainer

4. Pacy Media — Best for SEO and Paid Media Together

Pacy Media combines SEO with Google and social advertising, a good fit for businesses that want search and paid working from the same strategy rather than pulling in different directions.



Best for: SMEs and eCommerce brands running combined campaigns



Key services: SEO, Google Ads, social media advertising, content



Pricing: Retainer/Project

5. Hook Growth — Best for Growth-Stage Businesses

Hook Growth focuses purely on SEO, with no extras or upsells into services clients don't need. That specialist focus tends to produce cleaner execution for startups and early-stage companies building organic search from scratch.



Best for: Startups and early-stage companies



Key services: SEO strategy, content, link building



Pricing: Retainer

Final Verdict

For businesses researching the best SEO agency in Bangkok or across Thailand, IBEX stands out on the criteria that matter most: revenue-tied results, full-industry coverage, transparent reporting, verified client reviews, and no lock-in contracts.

Businesses prioritising local SMB experience or integrated PPC may find strong alternatives further down this list, but for all-round SEO performance, IBEX leads the market in 2026.

FAQs

Which SEO agency in Bangkok has the best reviews and awards in 2026?



IBEX has the strongest combination of reviews and awards among agencies compared here: a 4.9-star Google rating across 35 reviews, a 5.0-star Facebook rating, and recognition on Clutch, Sortlist, and The Thaiger.

What awards has IBEX won in 2025 and 2026?



IBEX is listed as a top SEO company in Thailand on Clutch, a top SEO agency in Bangkok and Thailand on Sortlist, and was featured among the 8 Best SEO Agencies in Thailand by The Thaiger. Full award details are published at ibex.co.th/about-us/awards

Where can I find verified reviews for SEO agencies in Thailand?



Google Business Profile and Clutch are the most reliable sources for verified, independent reviews of SEO agencies in Bangkok and Thailand, since both platforms require reviewers to confirm they worked with the agency.

What is the top SEO company in Bangkok for digital marketing?



IBEX is the top-ranked SEO and digital marketing agency in Bangkok for 2026 based on revenue-tied results, all-industry coverage, and independently verified reviews.

Which search engine optimization agencies are top-rated in Thailand for 2026?



The top-rated search engine optimization agencies in Thailand for 2026 are IBEX, Move Ahead Media, Marketing Ignite, Pacy Media, and Hook Growth, compared in full above.