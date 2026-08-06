Beyond the Ranking: How True Corporation's Investor Relations Built Market Trust



Communicating Through Setbacks

Credibility isn't built only when the numbers are improving. Some parts of the integration moved slower than planned, Naureen said, and market expectations had to be reset more than once. Each time, her response was the same: address it directly, while the details were still fresh, rather than waiting for conditions to improve.

That consistency became a stated principle. "Transparency becomes most important when the news is negative," she said. Her approach was to stay accessible, explain the cause plainly and give the market enough context to assess the setback for themselves. Transformation is rarely linear; what investors and analysts find harder to accept is inconsistency or silence.

It also runs in both directions. When the same question comes back from multiple investors, Naureen reads it as a signal — not that the market misunderstood something, but that True's own disclosure, or an assumption it was resting on, might need a second look. Engaging with the capital market community, she said, is not only about explaining the company to the market; it is also about bringing the market’s questions back into the company.

That feedback loop is what elevates IR from a communications function to a strategic one. It is one of the few roles responsible for explaining the company to the market while also bringing the market's scrutiny back into the company.



A Team Effort, Recognized by the Market

None of this rests on one person. Naureen calls investor relations "a team sport," crediting True's Group CEO and CFO for their willingness to engage openly with investors, and the finance, commercial, strategy, legal and communications teams that supply information accurate enough to survive an analyst's or an investor’s cross-examination. Without that support, an IR officer can deliver a polished message but cannot sustain it once the market starts testing it.

That market testing is what made this recognition meaningful. Naureen was ranked No. 2 among IR professionals in Asia's telecommunications sector outside Japan, and No. 3 in Thailand, in the sell-side results of the Extel 2026 Asia Executive Team survey — a ranking built from the votes of the same analysts who question her regularly. True also received recognition across the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations categories at the 2025 IAA Awards for Listed Companies.

Naureen described the recognition as a vote of confidence in the team rather than an individual achievement — the market's collective assessment of whether True communicates clearly, responds thoughtfully, stays accessible and holds credibility over time. She treats it as a checkpoint, not a destination. "Maintaining trust," she said, "will always be more important than receiving it."



Trust Can't Be Automated

Investor relations was originally built around information scarcity: not enough information reached the market fast enough or fairly enough. Generative AI has changed the problem. The market can now summarize disclosures, compare metrics and flag anomalies faster than ever. The harder task is no longer finding information; it is knowing which information matters.

Naureen doesn't see that as a threat to her function so much as a redefinition of it. AI can already summarize a results call faster than any analyst, flag anomalies across a balance sheet, and put institutional-grade analysis within reach of investors who never had it before. What it cannot do is stand behind the numbers. As she put it, AI can analyze data quickly, "but context, judgment and trust remain human."

The distinction is at the heart of what investor relations has become. A model can tell an investor what changed in a balance sheet. It cannot explain why management made a particular trade-off, or who is accountable if the assumptions behind it prove wrong. Someone still needs to be reachable when the automated summary runs out of explanation, and answerable when it turns out to be incomplete.

Extel and the IAA did not create True’s credibility. They made visible what the market had already been testing - one disclosure, one difficult question and one conversation at a time.