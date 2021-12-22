PTG makes it to SETHD top 3, aims to also expand non-oil businesses under well-being policy

PTG affirmed the “well-being” of its shareholders and customers as it was listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand High Dividend 30 Index (SETHD).

“PTG’s dividends have consistently exceeded the policy with a 70-per-cent net-profit share in the first half of 2021, which was 30 per cent more than the company had earlier announced,” the company said in a statement.

PTG Energy Public Company Limited president and CEO Pitak Ratchakitprakan said the company was ranked in the top 3 of SETHD in the first six months of the year. He said the SET listing emphasised the company’s policy to take care of the well-being of all sectors since it was listed on the stock market in 2013.

Though the pandemic has impacted the economy, the company continues to grow sustainably and pay dividends to its shareholders, the firm said.

In the first half of 2021, dividend was paid at THB0.50 per share, or at the rate of 70-80 per cent of net profit – 30 per cent more than the company had announced earlier, the statement added.

“PTG’s business strategy in 2022 will emphasise comprehensive care for all sectors. We will closely analyse the data of more than 17 million PT Max Card members. This data will be used to expand our non-oil businesses, including a financial business, to provide support for our customers and capital for SMEs, which is in line with PTG’s well-being policy,” Pitak added.