Biggest LED RIBBON CHRISTMAS TREE in Thailand

This undertaking also coincides with BMA’s project to revive Chong Nonsi canals and surrounding areas to improve the waterways and increase green space. Moreover, given that in the past 2 years, people all over the world, including Thais, have suffered from the impact of COVID-19, and many holiday celebrations have had to be cancelled, we wish to bring happiness back to the city through this newly renovated space. Together with our partners, we hope the revamp Chong Nonsi Skywalk will become a new landmark that inspires and brings people together, and a space for activities by the public and private sectors and the general population for all future celebrations and festivities.”