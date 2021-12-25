Biggest LED RIBBON CHRISTMAS TREE in Thailand

Master Ad Public Company Limited or MACO joins forces with VGI Public Company Limited, the Traffic and Transportation Department of Bangkok, Asset World Corp Public Company Limited, along with partners and Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office : HKETO – to create a new light and sound landmark on the Chong Nonsi Skywalk under the concept “Light of Happiness” also unveiling Thailand’s biggest LED RIBBON CHRISTMAS TREE in celebration of the New Year’s festivities from today until February 2022.
Mr. Phoon Chiong Kit, CEO of MACO, said, “Our subsidiaries have been granted the rights from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to oversee the multipurpose space on the Chong Nonsi Skywalk since 2020. We have renovated the roof to resemble flowing streams and shady leaves, offering cool and pleasant atmosphere for commuters passing through the Sathon area, under the concept ‘Canal Park Skywalk’.
This undertaking also coincides with BMA’s project to revive Chong Nonsi canals and surrounding areas to improve the waterways and increase green space. Moreover, given that in the past 2 years, people all over the world, including Thais, have suffered from the impact of COVID-19, and many holiday celebrations have had to be cancelled, we wish to bring happiness back to the city through this newly renovated space. Together with our partners, we hope the revamp Chong Nonsi Skywalk will become a new landmark that inspires and brings people together, and a space for activities by the public and private sectors and the general population for all future celebrations and festivities.”
Published : December 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
