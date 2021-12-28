Mon, January 10, 2022

business

MOU Signed between the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) and Chittagong Port Authority under the BIMSTEC Framework

The MOU aims to create a port-to-port cooperation between the PAT and Chittagong Port Authority by means of port-related information exchange and maritime transport promotion in order to facilitate the launch of new shipping route between Ranong Port and Chittagong Port.

Lt. JG. Dr. Chamnan Chairith, R.T.N., PAT Deputy Director General (Asset Management and Business Development) and Mr. Md. Zafar Alam, Member (Admin & Planning) of Chittagong Port Authority have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the cooperation between the PAT’s Ranong Port and Chittagong Port, Bangladesh. The virtual signing ceremony was witnessed by H.E. Mr. Mohammed Abdul Hye, the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Thailand, H.E. Mrs. Makawadee Sumitmor, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Bangladesh, and the guests of honor from both parties.

 

MOU Signed between the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) and Chittagong Port Authority under the BIMSTEC Framework

The MOU aims to create a port-to-port cooperation between the PAT and Chittagong Port Authority by means of port-related information exchange and maritime transport promotion in order to facilitate the launch of new shipping route between Ranong Port and Chittagong Port. This move was pushed and supported by the Bangladesh Container Ship Owner’s Association (BCSOA) which expects that the coastal shipping route will enhance the maritime connectivity between the two countries with lower shipping time and cost, offering an alternative services to the shipping liners. Through this cooperative agreement, trade and business investment between Thailand and Bangladesh will be strengthened and even more robust under the BIMSTEC Framework.

MOU Signed between the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) and Chittagong Port Authority under the BIMSTEC Framework

The signing of this MOU will also mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Bangladesh on October 5, 2022. Furthermore, both sides are also working closely to explore the possibility to negotiate a free trade agreement in order to facilitate trade and boost its volume.

MOU Signed between the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) and Chittagong Port Authority under the BIMSTEC Framework

Related News

Published : December 28, 2021

Related News

Baht strengthens as foreign investors shrug off Omicron concerns

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Fed interest rate hike signal, rising Covid-19 cases expected to pressure SET 

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Thai crypto traders want details on taxes

Published : Jan 09, 2022

CP Foods receives two awards from the Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021

Published : Jan 07, 2022

Latest News

[Market Eye] Samsung-Hyundai auto chip alliance? Its more complicated than you think

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Life of legendary Vietnamese spy set for screen

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Another year of restricted travel for China

Published : Jan 10, 2022

PM stands up for Myanmar trip

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.