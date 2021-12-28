MOU Signed between the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) and Chittagong Port Authority under the BIMSTEC Framework

The MOU aims to create a port-to-port cooperation between the PAT and Chittagong Port Authority by means of port-related information exchange and maritime transport promotion in order to facilitate the launch of new shipping route between Ranong Port and Chittagong Port. This move was pushed and supported by the Bangladesh Container Ship Owner’s Association (BCSOA) which expects that the coastal shipping route will enhance the maritime connectivity between the two countries with lower shipping time and cost, offering an alternative services to the shipping liners. Through this cooperative agreement, trade and business investment between Thailand and Bangladesh will be strengthened and even more robust under the BIMSTEC Framework.

The signing of this MOU will also mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Bangladesh on October 5, 2022. Furthermore, both sides are also working closely to explore the possibility to negotiate a free trade agreement in order to facilitate trade and boost its volume.