The Standard, Hua Hin celebrates Chinese NY with creative cuisine, ancient healing

Following an enticing amuse-bouche of apple plum ice cream, guests will be served two delectable appetisers – chef Peter’s scallop & XO sauce and chef Jacky’s “moo pa-lo bao” (slow-cooked pork with five Chinese spices in a bao bun). For the third course, Peter’s king prawns with truffle & mushroom will complement Jacky’s “lark bua thord” (crisp lotus root with “nam prik ong”), before the scrumptious main course: Peter’s chow mein with roasted duck and Jacky’s “pla too yang” (grilled mackerel with soy & ginger broth).

The evening ends with a heavenly Thai dessert of “bua loy” (assorted dumplings in coconut pandan broth).

This culinary collaboration – at Praça from 6pm on January 31 – is priced at THB1,500 net per person, or THB1,300 net for guests who reserve a table before January 24.

To bring the spirit of the Spring Festival to life, talented Thai aerial artist Kru Leng Rachanikorn will perform during the night.

For more information, check out https://www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/happenings/a-four-handed-feast-at-praca.

Additionally, to give guests a lasting reminder of their Chinese New Year celebrations in Hua Hin, The Standard has teamed up with a professional practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine to offer “ear seeding” – an ancient technique designed to treat physical and emotional ailments, the hotel said.