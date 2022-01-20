The Standard, Hua Hin celebrates Chinese NY with creative cuisine, ancient healing

To celebrate the dawn of the Year of the Tiger, The Standard beach resort in Hua Hin has unveiled a series of “sensational festive offerings that fuse rich traditions of the past with cutting-edge cuisine and timeless mid-century sophistication”.
Praça, the upbeat beachside bar, and Thai izakaya feature two award-winning chefs – Peter Lai, an expert in the art of Cantonese cuisine, and Prasertchai “Jacky” Trongvanichnam, a former Iron Chef champion – who will work together to produce a mouth-watering five-course Asian feast of tempting Thai fare courtesy of chef Jacky and delicious Chinese dishes crafted by chef Peter, the hotel said in a press statement.
Following an enticing amuse-bouche of apple plum ice cream, guests will be served two delectable appetisers – chef Peter’s scallop & XO sauce and chef Jacky’s “moo pa-lo bao” (slow-cooked pork with five Chinese spices in a bao bun). For the third course, Peter’s king prawns with truffle & mushroom will complement Jacky’s “lark bua thord” (crisp lotus root with “nam prik ong”), before the scrumptious main course: Peter’s chow mein with roasted duck and Jacky’s “pla too yang” (grilled mackerel with soy & ginger broth).
The evening ends with a heavenly Thai dessert of “bua loy” (assorted dumplings in coconut pandan broth).
This culinary collaboration – at Praça from 6pm on January 31 – is priced at THB1,500 net per person, or THB1,300 net for guests who reserve a table before January 24.
To bring the spirit of the Spring Festival to life, talented Thai aerial artist Kru Leng Rachanikorn will perform during the night.
For more information, check out https://www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/happenings/a-four-handed-feast-at-praca.
Additionally, to give guests a lasting reminder of their Chinese New Year celebrations in Hua Hin, The Standard has teamed up with a professional practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine to offer “ear seeding” – an ancient technique designed to treat physical and emotional ailments, the hotel said.
On January 31 from 10am to 4pm, Emilie Erlandsson from Apothe Qi will give guests an exclusive opportunity to have small 24 karat seeds and crystals implanted in their ears at The Spa at a cost of THB1,000 per person.
A form of acupressure, ear seeds are reputed to help ease joint pain, migraine, insomnia, hormonal imbalances, weight gain, skin issues and anxiety.
According to the hotel, there are few people better qualified to offer this
